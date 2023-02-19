Sidharth Malhotra gives Kiara Advani a sweet kiss in new pic from reception, fans call it 'so wholesome'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a lovely moment at the Mumbai reception and pictures from the same have been shared by their friend and designer, Manish Malhotra. The new pictures show the newlywed couple posing together in their stylish outfits.

The first picture in the post shows Sidharth gently placing a kiss on Kiara's forehead as he envelops her in his arms. Kiara is wearing his Manish Malhotra white and black silk dress with an enormous emeralds and diamonds necklace. Sidharth is wearing a black suit with shimmery stones all over.

Fans of the couple were over the moon after Manish shared the photos. “The first picture is so wholesome! Oh my Sidkiara,” wrote a fan. “Most beautiful couple of b town in recent days,” wrote another. The next two pictures also showed Sidharth and Kiara posing and showing off their stunning outfits.

For the wedding, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

The new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look by polki jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

The Shershaah couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

