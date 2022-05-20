Sidharth Malhotra reviews Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Got laughter, thrill and entertainment'

Sidharth Malhotra gave a shoutout to Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film released on Friday. Reviewing the film on his Instagram Stories, Sidharth tagged Kiara, and others who were apart of the film, and wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and the team. Kill it." (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra hugs rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening, fans say 'aww'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram stories.

Kiara and Sidharth starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. They are often seen together out and about in Mumbai. However, in the last few weeks, rumours about them parting ways surfaced on social media. Neither did they deny nor confirm the speculations of their alleged relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai. In a viral video, he was spotted sharing a hug with Kiara, who is the lead of the film. He is also seen hugging Kartik in the video.

Talking about Kiara, Sidharth had previously shared his equation with her. Revealing what he likes about her, he told Bollywood Bubble, “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy.”

Sidharth is currently shooting for filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Indian Police Force in Goa. He had recently shared a glimpse of his bruised arm from the sets and said, “Action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa." Sidharth also has Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha in his pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the film, she will be starring with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It will be released theatrically on June 24. She is also a part of Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON