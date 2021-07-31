Sidharth Malhotra sends 'big love' to rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on her birthday, see pic

Kiara Advani's rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Shershaah to wish her on her birthday. The actor turned 29 on July 31.

In the picture, shared on Instagram Stories, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen in the get-up of their characters from the war film. The couple had their attention on the camera and appeared to be observing a shot they just delivered. While Kiara dressed in a baby pink salwar suit, Sidharth wore a blue checked shirt.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth said, "Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love." She reposted his birthday wish on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you Captain."

Kiara and Sidharth are set to appear in Shershaah. The war-themed film narrates the story of the Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. The trailer was recently released. Although the duo has been promoting their movie together now, they remain tight-lipped about their relationship.

Reports had suggested that it was filmmaker Karan Johar who played Cupid between the two. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth denied being in a relationship with Kiara. He added that he was happy to work with her. “I don't know, dude. The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he said at the time.

Fans have noticed Kiara and Sidharth in similar locations a few times now. The couple headed to the Maldives earlier this year, where they rang in the New Year together. The paparazzi also spotted Kiara visiting Sidharth at his home and spending time with his family.

Meanwhile, Kiara has received birthday wishes from many other actors in the industry. These include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Athiya Shetty. Besides Shershaah, Kiara also has Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline.