Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya does yoga, goes for walk, reads newspaper with grandma Sharmila Tagore in cute pics

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya does yoga, goes for walk, reads newspaper with grandma Sharmila Tagore in cute pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 13, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan posted pictures of her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya doing yoga, enjoying a meal, reading newspaper and walking in a garden.

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spent a day with her grandmother, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, as she enjoyed a long-awaited pedicure. Soha posted pictures of Inaaya and Sharmila's time spent together, where they can be seen doing yoga, enjoying a meal together and much more. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share birthday wishes for Kunal Kemmu: 'Slaying the four-oh')

Inaaya looking at Tiger Pataudi's photos

Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya

In one of the pictures, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen looking at an album with black-and-white pictures of a cricket match, likely featuring her late grandfather, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. There is also a photo of Sharmila feeding her granddaughter with her own hands.

In the caption, Soha wrote, "Time with grandparents is so precious. The chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!!"

Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora react

Shweta Bachchan commented on the post and called the pictures 'precious'. She wrote, "These are precious Soha." Malaika Arora commented, “So precious (heart emoji).”

A comment also read, “Love your posts the are so real.” Another comment read, 'Grandparents are the besssssst." A person also wrote in the comments section, “You shared the most precious, rare pics…” Prasing Soha, a fan wrote, “You are an amazing mum."

Pataudi family

Soha is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. She's married to actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha is a regular at posting pictures with his family, including Kunal, Inaaya, and Sharmila. She recently visited the Butterfly Park at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in New Delhi with Inaaya and Sharmila.

Soha and Sharmila's recent projects

While Soha was most recently seen in Tanuja Chandra's thriller series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video India, Sharmila returned to screens after over a decade with Gulmohar, a family drama on Disney+ Hotstar also starring Manoj Bajpayee

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
soha ali khan sharmila tagore inaaya naumi kemmu inaaya naumi inaaya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP