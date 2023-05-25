Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share birthday wishes for Kunal Kemmu: 'Slaying the four-oh'

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor shared birthday wishes online for Kunal Kemmu as he turned 40 on May 25. The actor's wife Soha posted glimpses of the couple's vacation in the Maldives where they were seen getting ready for a dive and enjoying time on the beach. Sister-in-law Kareena also wished 'dearest' Kunal with a black and white photo on her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Kunal Kemmu: You have to choose the right words to say a no, nobody likes hearing it)

Birthday wishes from Soha and Kareena

Kunal Kemmu brought in his 40th birthday in the Maldives.

On Instagram, Soha posted a Reel made up of a video of Kunal cycling and sharing the peace sign and some pictures of the couple on holiday. She wrote, "Slaying the four-oh! @kunalkemmu." In one of the photos, he is sitting shirtless on a diving boat. She also added pictures of them on the beach.

Their friend, actor Neha Dhupia dropped a red heart and fire emojis on Soha's post, while sister Saba Ali Khan shared, "Totally killing it!" One fan wrote, "He is one of the coolest actor." Another fan commented that he looked like cricketer Hardik Pandya in the video.

Kunal's other sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared, "Happy birthday to my dearest brother in law (red heart emoji) Wishing the best for you always..." She also posted a black and white photo of them as they posed for the camera.

Kareena wished Kunal Kemmu on her Instagram Stories.

Kunal's selfie from Maldives

The actor also posted two selfies from his Maldives vacation on Instagram where he shared, "Happy Birthday to me (face with sunglasses emoji) Now let’s make 40 look good." Kunal Kemmu wore a straw hat and white shirt as he posed for pictures on the beach. On Tuesday, he had shared pictures of himself, his sister and Soha as they had set out on a diving expedition.

Kunal and Soha have been together for over a decade. They got married in Mumbai on January 25, 2015 in an small intimate ceremony with family present. They have a daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu who will turn six this September.

Kunal was last seen in the Zee5 film Kanjoos Makhichoos. He also acted in the Disney+ Hotstar series Pop Kaun? with Johnny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla and Nupur Sanon. The actor will be making his directorial debut Madgaon Express which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

