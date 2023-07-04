Soha Ali Khan enjoys summer vacation in Disneyland with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya: 'Never too old for a good fairytale'

Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from her summer vacations in Disneyland with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Soha posted several pictures where she can be seen posing with Kunal with Disneyland in the background. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya does yoga, goes for walk, reads newspaper with grandma Sharmila Tagore in cute pics)

In another picture, the family can be seen posing in Spiderman style. They all look cool in the summer with their sunglasses on. Soha can also be seen posing with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Inaaya is all smiles as she can be seen hugging Minie Mouse and Snowhite. Along with the post, Soha wrote, “Never too old for a good fairytale #summer2023 #disneyland #disney100 @disneyland @thinkstrawberries.”

Fans' react to Soha's photos

The fans flooded the comment section with comments. A user wrote, "Huge Fan Soha! Any plans to come down to San Francisco?" Another fan commented about Kunal Kemmu which read, “Kunal is so positive.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Kunal's upcoming project

Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. Madgaon Express is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha's upcoming film

Soha was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. She will be seen in Chhorii 2. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.