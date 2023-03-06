Soha Ali Khan points out '3 different hair colours' as she posts pic with Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya

Sharmila Tagore is in Mumbai these days, spending time with her children and grandchildren. On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture to show a glimpse of how they were all having fun at her home. The picture showed all three generations--Sharmila, Soha, and her daughter Inaaya in one frame. She pointed out how all of them have different hair colours. Also read: Sharmila Tagore recalls horrible comments after Taimur was born: 'Would be better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika'

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Soha wrote, “Three different generations. Three different hair colours!” While Sharmila has naturally grey hair and Inaaya has black hair, Soha has coloured her hair in a shade of coffee.

Soha Ali Khan has shared a new picture with Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya.

Sharmila Tagore has three kids: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. She has five grandchildren: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharmila recently talked about coming to her grandchildren's help whenever needed. She shared an incident from when she visited Inaaya's school.

On being asked if they approach her for help, she told NDTV in an interview, “I think they do. I have two big grandkids and the others are very small. But even little Inaaya wrote me a little letter saying, 'You are super and stay super'. Now that's really big. It's that sort of thing. You know when to help and when not to help. I remember taking Soha to school and one boy came and pushed her. She fell down and I was ready to fight the battle. But before I could do that Soha got up and pushed the boy right back. So, I said, 'Okay, I don't have to get involved in this'.”

She added, "When you have a family, you stay tuned and you try and help each other. I think as the senior person, you have to leave your door open. And if they want to talk to you, they will and if they don't want to talk to you, they won't. But you always know what is happening and you can throw hints here and there and be available in case you want."

