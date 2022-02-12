Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan come together for a photo shoot. Watch hilarious BTS video

Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot with her brother, Saif Ali Khan. Soha's elder sister Saba Khan Pataudi reacted to the video.

Soha captioned the video, “An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom!" She also added the hashtags- "#behindthescenes #siblingrevelry.”

In the clip, Saif can be seen asking the crew to motivate them. It resulted in a lot of laughter. "You have to say good, be a little happier, be sad, look better. You have to encourage us," Saif said in the video.

Saba commented to the video, “Love you guys.” Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “Ufff this is so precious.”

One fan said, “Is it just me who noticed the clips behind Saif’s kurta.” Another one commented, “I love you guys please tell your brother that i really appreciate his work.” A fan wrote, “Absolutely, always a pleasure seeing you both together." One fan related to Saif and Soha's bond and said, "Love the brother sister duo....I share the same warmth with my brother." And another one called them the “cutest siblings.”

While Soha is the youngest child of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif is the oldest. They also have a sister named Saba, who is elder to Soha and younger to Saif.

Saif was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be seen next in a mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, titled Adipurush. The film will also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif also has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline. The film also star actors Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was recently seen in the film, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

