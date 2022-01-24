Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Soha Ali Khan shares hilarious old video of herself putting daughter Inaaya in her crib: ‘Legs hawa mein hain’. Watch

On Monday, actor Soha Ali Khan shared an old clip in which she was seen putting her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a crib, with her legs up in the air.
Soha Ali Khan shares an old video of herself putting Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the crib.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 09:47 PM IST
Actor Soha Ali Khan shared an old video of herself with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Monday. In the video, Soha can be seen putting Inaaya in her crib, but with a funny twist.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “When you know it’s time to move to a toddler bed…. #throwback #motherhood #bedtime #talesfromthecrib.” In the video, which was recorded by a security camera, Soha can be seen putting Inaaya inside her crib and soon her legs can be seen up in the air while bending down. Watch the video

Simone Kharbanda reacted to the video and called it “hilarious.” Actor Anya Singh commented, “Such a gymnast.”

One fan commented, “I remember that moment. We just slid the bars down and kept using our baby bed." Another one wrote, “This is epic." While one said, “It is funny and scary at the same time. Her legs are up in the air man.” One surprised fan wrote, “Aray inke legs hawa mein hain (OMG her legs are up in the air).” Many fans reacted with laughing emojis in the comments section.

Soha tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha opened up how Inaaya initially asked a lot of questions about paparazzi taking her pictures. “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures'. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody. She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious. She sort of takes it in her stride. We also don’t try to whisk her away or anything,” Soha added.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was last seen in the short film Soundproof in 2017, which was directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar.

 

