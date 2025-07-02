Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Sohail Khan joins ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in London for a vacation with sons Nirvan and Yohan. See pics

BySugandha Rawal
Jul 02, 2025 10:01 AM IST

Sohail Khan shared moments from his recent London vacation with Seema Sajdeh and their sons on Instagram.

Actor Sohail Khan and his ex-wife and designer Seema Sajdeh showcased their strong co-parenting bond as they spent quality time with their sons, Nirvan and Yohaan, on a recent holiday in London. Also read: Seema Sajdeh says ‘something inside me died’ after judge granted divorce from Sohail Khan: ‘You feel so small at court’

Sohail Khan enjoyed a vacay with his family in London.
Sohail spends time with family

Sohail shared heartwarming moments from his recent London vacation with Seema and their sons by posting family photos on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse into their bonding time.

On Tuesday, Sohail took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures from their London vacation.

One photo features the family posing for a selfie with the River Thames in the background. Another picture shows Sohail sharing an ice cream moment with his younger son Yohan. The family also had fun posing in a rickshaw together. Other images show them taking in the stunning views of the city from the London Eye. In one image, Sohail is posing with Nirvan, and in one the whole family is together for a fun and goofy picture. 

Sharing the photos, Sohail simply wrote, “#Londondiares #familia," in the caption.

Meanwhile, Sohail, Seema and their sons were recently spotted at the airport in Mumbai as they returned from their vacation. Despite their divorce, Sohail and Seema have a cordial relationship and frequently come together to celebrate family milestones.

About Seema and Sohail

Seema and Sohail had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikaah in 1998. They welcomed their first son, Nirvan, in 2000 and their second son, Yohan, in 2011. The couple eventually separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema has since moved on and is now in a relationship with someone else.

Before marrying Sohail Khan in 1998, Seema was engaged to businessman Vikram Ahuja. However, she ended that engagement. Seema appeared in Karan Johar’s Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, alongside Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. In the final episode of the latest season, Seema revealed that she is dating Vikram Ahuja once again, calling the situation a “circle of life” and expressing gratitude for having found love again with him.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sohail Khan joins ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in London for a vacation with sons Nirvan and Yohan. See pics
