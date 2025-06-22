'Woh bhi bhag gai': Salman Khan trolls Seema Sajdeh after her divorce from Sohail Khan

Salman Khan never shies away from roasting anyone and everyone, even his own brothers. On the latest episode of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Salman trolled his brother Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh. Salman Khan joked about brother Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's divorce on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Salman Khan's long-staying guests

Salman was talking to host Kapil Sharma about how the doors to his home are always open for guests. He gave the example of photographer Avinash Gowariker, who once came to live with the Khan family at their iconic Galaxy Apartments home in Bandra. He said that he needed a place to stay for a few days until he finds a rental home for himself. The family agrees but soon, years go by and Avinash has not left.

Salman asked him what's the update on the house hunt when Avinash said he found the home days after he came to Galaxy. However, he put it on a sublease and continued living with the Khans because of the nice atmosphere at their home.

No one is spared from Salman's jokes

Salman also gave another example of Avinash's entitled attitude but trolled Sohail and Seema in the process. “Usi dauran Sohail ne bhaag kar shadi karli. Ab woh bhi bhag gai hain (During that time, Sohail eloped (with Seema) and now even she has run away),” he said as guests Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh cackled in their seats.

Sohail told Avinash to empty up the space as he needed room for him and Seema. Avinash was baffled and asked Sohail, “This is not fair, how can you get married like this?”

About Seema and Sohail

Seema and Sohail had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikkah in 1998. They welcomed their first son, Nirvan, in 2000 and their second son, Yohan, in 2011. The couple eventually separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema has since moved on and is now in a relationship with someone else.