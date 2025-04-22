Seema Sajdeh says ‘something inside me died’ after judge granted divorce from Sohail Khan: ‘You feel so small at court’

Seema Sajdeh opens up divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema reflected on the impact of a strained marriage on children, stating that when a couple is constantly bickering, it affects not only their relationship but also their ability to fully support their kids. She further shared her views on infidelity and said, "I'm saying honestly, an affair is not a deal-breaker. We are human. You grow from it. And it also depends on what type of affair it was. Even if you're thinking about someone, you've already cheated. The deal-breaker actually is to see how the two of you are going through life. Life is short, live it and be happy. Laughter is the best medicine, and the day you stop laughing together, it's over."

Seema Sajdeh recalls visiting family court for divorce

Semma then talked about how visiting a family court for divorce is another pain and added, "The way they call your name like you’re at a railway station. They’re yelling your name, and people are looking. You feel so small, insignificant, unimportant, dispensable! I remember just feeling like, ‘Is this what this is all about? Is this what it comes down to? And when he (the judge) said, ‘Granted,’ I felt something died within me."

Before marrying Sohail Khan in 1998, Seema was engaged to businessman Vikram Ahuja. However, she ended that engagement. She and Sohail had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikkah. They welcomed their first son, Nirvan, in 2000 and their second son, Yohan, in 2011. The couple eventually separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema has since moved on and is now in a relationship with someone else.

Seema appears in Karan Johar’s Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, alongside Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. In the final episode of the latest season, Seema revealed that she is dating Vikram Ahuja once again, calling the situation a “circle of life” and expressing gratitude for having found love again with him.