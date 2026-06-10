Sohail Khan mourns death of family friend Kumod Raney, shares emotional post: ‘Lost my beautiful sister’

Actor Salman Khan’s family is mourning the loss of their close family friend, Kumod Raney, who passed away on Tuesday. Her death has left those close to her heartbroken, with family members and friends remembering her fondly. Among them was Sohail Khan, who took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the cherished bond Kumod shared with the Khan family.

Sohail Khan mourns

Kumod Raney passed away on Tuesday.

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On Tuesday, Sohail took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Kumud from happier times. Alongside the picture, he penned an emotional note, paying tribute to her memory and recalling the bond they shared.

Sohail said that no one could ever fill the void she has left in his life. He added that moments like these make one feel the harshness of life, and have left him questioning the will of the Almighty.

Sharing the picture with Kumud, Sohail wrote, “I lost my beautiful sister today, nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was thr lifeline.”

“Times like these make you feel that life’s unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she’s happy wherever she is, we will miss her forever (heartbroken emoji),” added the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Sohail’s emotional post was met with an outpouring of support from friends and members of the film fraternity, many of whom offered their condolences and paid heartfelt tributes to Kumod. Among the first celebrities to react were Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Bhavana Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sohail’s emotional post was met with an outpouring of support from friends and members of the film fraternity, many of whom offered their condolences and paid heartfelt tributes to Kumod. Among the first celebrities to react were Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Bhavana Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan attends Kumud’s funeral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan attends Kumud’s funeral {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, members of the Khan family came together to bid an emotional farewell to Kumud Rane, gathering to pay their last respects during her funeral ceremony. Among those present were Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan.

Several photos and videos of Salman attending Kumud Rane’s funeral have surfaced on social media. The visuals capture the actor visibly emotional as he paid his final respects to the bereaved family.

Salman arrived at the cremation ground with his security and close associates. He appeared bereaved in the paparazzi's online videos. Some moments even show him looking overwhelmed as he hugged the family and offered his condolences before making his way out. The actor looked emotional as he was spotted talking to the people present there, too.

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Apart from the Khan family, Seema Sajdeh also paid Kumud her last respects, as did Amrita Arora with her mother, Joyce Polycarp. Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also visited the family to pay their condolences.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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