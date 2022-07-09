Sonakshi Sinha: Even my parents are not bothered about my marriage as much as the public is

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying the current phase of her career with diverse projects part of her work profile, and she wants the focus to be on her work over her personal life. She is aware of the constant murmurs and rumours about her marriage, but she likes to laugh it off, saying ever her parents are not so curious about her plans of getting married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have always maintained that if I’m being spoken about, I would rather be spoken about for my work (rather than my personal life). But of course, people are curious. They want to know what’s going on in my life and they can speculate all they want,” Sonakshi tells us.

The 35-year-old actor continues, “Until I’m not ready to share my life with the world, I won’t do it. I have always been that sort of a person. And that reflects on my social media as well. It reflects in the places I go to, or where I’m seen and where I am not seen. It is very easy for me to balance that out. I will only share with the world what I want to share and nothing else”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s the balance the daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha always strive to add into her life. “It is important as a person to protect certain parts of yourself. Because I don’t want to be available to everyone all the time,” adds Sonakshi, who walked into Bollywood in 2010 with Dabangg.

Mention the queries on her marriage and husband on search engines, Sonakshi chuckles, and replies, “Even my parents don’t ask me so much about my marriage than the media and the public. Even my parents are not bothered, as much as them”.

At the moment, Sonakshi is excited for people to watch the projects she has been working on, from a horror comedy Kakuda, to her web debut with a thriller, Dahaad. “You won’t be disappointed. I think you’ll be very happy to see me playing such characters,” says the actor, who has featured in projects such as Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Kalank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about the projects, Sonakshi shares, “I really enjoy my work and whatever it is that I’m doing. I have worked on three very drastically different projects in the last year. I had a blast playing these different people all in just one year’s time”.

For her, getting to essay diverse roles keeps her excited about her profession.

“I’m a Gemini, so I get bored very easily. I have to keep doing something to really make me stay interested in whatever is happening. So this is how I do it. This is how I keep myself submerged in my work. This is how I keep myself excited with every role that I’m doing. It’s very important to kind of diversify into different things,” she says while signing off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}