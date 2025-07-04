Sonakshi Sinha has a hilarious take on why people think she is pregnant; check out her conversation with Zaheer Iqbal

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in 2024, has revealed a hilarious reason why people think she is pregnant. Amid rumours about her pregnancy, Sonakshi shared a screenshot of her chat with Zaheer Iqbal, taking to her Instagram Stories. Sonakshi teased Zaheer, feeding her as the reason for the rumours. Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024.

Sonakshi Sinha shares her chat with Zaheer Iqbal

Their conversation started with Zaheer asking, “Hungry?” to which Sonakshi replied, “Not at all. Stop feeding me.” Next Zaheer said, “I thought holiday had started.” Responding to him, Sonakshi said, “I literally just ate dinner in front of you, stop it.” Showering love on her, Zaheer said, “I love you,” to which she sweetly replied, “I love you more.”

Sonakshi's humorous take on her pregnancy rumours

Sharing the screenshot, Sonakshi captioned it, “The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos. Stop it @iamzahero.” Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

Sonakshi shared a screenshot of her chat with Zaheer Iqbal.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian in Mumbai, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Their wedding post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Sonakshi's films

Fans will see Sonakshi next in her upcoming film Nikita Roy, which will release in theatres on July 18. Nikita Roy is a psychological thriller that marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother, Kussh Sinha. The film is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, Kinjal Ghone Dinesh, Gupta Ankur, and Takrani Vipin Agnihotri.

Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda, a comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. It released on ZEE5 on 12 July 2024.