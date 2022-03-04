Sonakshi Sinha reacts to fake marriage pic with Salman Khan: 'Are you so dumb that you can't tell...'

A picture claiming to show actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha getting secretly getting married went viral recently. But pretty soon, netizens pointed out that the picture was clearly a fake and heavily Photoshopped. Now, Sonakshi has reacted to the said picture, commenting on an Instagram account that had shared the image. Calling people believing the picture as genuine ‘dumb', Sonakshi made fun of the whole situation. (Also read: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha's fans are confused after Photoshopped pic shows them as married couple)

The picture appears to show Salman putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger. Salman Khan is seen wearing a beige jacket over a white shirt while Sonakshi is dressed in a red saree with heavy jewellery like a bride and vermillion in her hair. However, upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that the picture is Photoshopped.

According to a post shared on Reddit, reacting to one such post, Sonakshi commented, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture." She followed her post with three laughing emojis, showing her amusement at the claim. The post, shared on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip, shows screengrabs of the original picture and Sonakshi's comment on it.

Many social media users said the fake picture was embarrassing and ridiculous. "This photo looks like Race 3 CG level and some people still believe this is true," commented one user on the post. Another added, "It’s beyond embarrassing at this point; heights of ridiculous."

There was even some debate whether Sonakshi should pay heed to these posts. One user asked, "Why even reply." Another argued, "They wanted attention and she gave them just that." Others, however, argued that this was required to put such fake news peddlers in place. "From her point of view I am glad she spoke up.I genuinely feel this gossip channels and pages cross a line which should not be crossed," argued one fan.

The picture was shared widely on social media by various accounts with varying claims. Some claimed the wedding took place in Dubai while others said it was a hush hush wedding in Mumbai. However, the picture is fake. Salman and Sonakshi were indeed in the UAE recently where performed as part of the Da-Bangg Tour, headlined by Salman. A few accounts on social media did try to set the record straight by posting a fact check that the picture was fake and photoshopped. However, the picture continued to be circulated.

Sonakshi and Salman have worked together in the Dabangg film series. Sonkashi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman in the 2010 film Dabangg before appearing in its two sequels as well.

