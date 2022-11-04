Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’: I did not want to...

Actor Sonakshi Sinha in a new interview talked about shattering myths around her debut in Bollywood. Sonakshi debuted opposite Salman Khan in Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg. She talked about how people randomly told her that she wouldn’t last long in the industry. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL movie review

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. In 2010, she appeared as her popular character, Rajjo, Salman Khan’s love interest in Dabangg. Her successful launch fetched her best Female debut awards.

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi was asked about being told ‘whoever debuted alongside Salman Khan, didn’t have a long-lasting career.’ She responded, “This (is) such a sad thing to a newcomer who is just about to start their life. It was very, very random at that point of time. Honestly, it wasn't something I did not want to pay attention to at that time. I concentrated on my work and that's the only way.”

Sonakshi, who shares a great equation with Salman Khan, agreed that her concentration at work paid off and proved people wrong. On Friday, she saw the release of her film Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film highlights issues like women battling body image issues and body shaming. Talking about the film, Sonakshi said during the promotions, “This film was a cathartic experience. Even before we started our career, we faced a lot of body shaming because we were big children.”

Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She has Kakuda as her next film. Touted to be a ‘spooktacular’ horror-comedy, the film also has Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Marathi director Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is backed by RSVP Movies.

