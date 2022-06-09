Sonali Bendre says Bollywood's ‘chalta hai' attitude can't last anymore

Actor Sonali Bendre has spoken about OTT platforms saying that actors got a ‘second innings' because of it. In a new interview, she also said that due to OTT platforms, people in the film industry can't keep a casual attitude anymore. She also spoke about her film Sarfarosh and her co-star Aamir Khan. She also said that she ‘missed the opportunity’ to learn from Aamir while filming Sarfarosh.

Sarfarosh (1999) is an action drama written, produced and directed by John Matthew Matthan. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir, Sonali and Mukesh Rishi among others. The film won the National Film Award, Filmfare Critics Award and was screened at the International Film Festival of India.

Speaking with Film Companion, Sonali said, "I definitely want to be working now. I’m enjoying it so much. Now I’m no longer an accidental actor. I’m choosing to do this. Now I don’t have an excuse if I don’t get it right. When I did Sarfarosh with Aamir, I enjoyed it. I missed the opportunity to consciously learn from him during Sarfarosh."

She also said, "If OTT platforms wouldn’t have come, we wouldn’t have got a second innings. That ‘chalta hai (casually saying it's okay)’ attitude cannot last anymore and I think that’s the best thing that has happened to our industry." Sonali also spoke about surviving cancer. She said that 'having a scar, losing my hair' helped her appreciate that 'beauty is never perfect'.

Sonali is all set to make her OTT debut with The Broken News series. She will play the role of journalist Amina Qureshi of Awaaz Bharati. Apart from Sonali, the show will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The series follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels--Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism. The Broken News, which is helmed by Vinay Waikul, will be out on Zee5.

