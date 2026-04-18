Sonali Raut alleges ‘nightmare’ conditions on Bigg Boss Marathi 6, shares disturbing video of infection and rashes

Actor Sonali Raut has shared a disturbing video revealing a severe skin infection, days after accusing the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 of maintaining unhygienic conditions inside the house. The clip, which shows visible rashes across her body, has intensified scrutiny around the reality show. (Also read: ‘We are deeply disturbed’: Raqesh Bapat’s family slams Vishal Kotian over personal remarks, clash on Bigg Boss Marathi 6 )

Sonali Raut accuses Bigg Boss Marathi 6 of poor hygiene

Sonali Raut alleges Bigg Boss Marathi 6 caused health issues due to unhygienic conditions. (Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on April 17, Sonali alleged that her time on the show severely impacted her health. “Reality TV shouldn’t mean risking your life. I entered Bigg Boss Marathi 6 with trust, but I was pushed beyond human limits. From contracting a contagious skin disease like scabies due to extreme unhygienic conditions to living with rats and cockroaches in the kitchen, the nightmare was real. It’s time for accountability,” she wrote.

She further claimed that the situation inside the house went far beyond what viewers see on screen. According to her, contestants were subjected to poor hygiene, lack of proper food, and extreme physical strain. She alleged that basic essentials like towels and razors had to be shared among participants, which contributed to her infection. Sonali also spoke about facing sleep deprivation and inadequate meals during her stay.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, the actor reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers, accusing them of causing both mental and physical distress. She claimed that she developed scabies due to the living conditions and continues to deal with its effects even after exiting the show. ‘My health and well-being were compromised’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, the actor reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers, accusing them of causing both mental and physical distress. She claimed that she developed scabies due to the living conditions and continues to deal with its effects even after exiting the show. ‘My health and well-being were compromised’ {{/usCountry}}

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Detailing her experience further, Sonali alleged that the environment inside the house was extremely unhygienic, with rodents in the kitchen and contaminated food being served. She also claimed that all contestants had to share a single washroom at times, which was poorly maintained, adding to the health risks.

She added that there were instances when she was left without proper food and struggled with a lack of sleep. According to her, the shortage of basic hygiene items meant contestants often had to share personal belongings, worsening the situation.

Sonali also claimed she had requested an eviction due to her deteriorating health, but alleged that her appeal was edited out of the show. “I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised. There needs to be accountability so that no one else suffers like this,” she said.

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The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are yet to respond to the allegations.

The show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and is currently streaming on JioCinema.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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