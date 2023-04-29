Sonam Bajwa recalls industry people calling her ‘just pretty face, cannot act’

Sonam Bajwa recently opened up about being called ‘just a pretty face’ by people in the Punjabi film industry. She said she has been able to change the notion about herself after delivering hits like Guddiyan Patole, Ardab Mutiyaran in 2019 and earned respect. However, she feels beauty won’t last long in the business as women’s biological clock ticks faster than men's.

Sonam Bajwa will be next seen in Carry On Jatta 3.

Directed by Smeeg Kang, it also has Binnu Dhillon.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sonam Bajwa said, “I want to do a lot as an actor, I have not been offered that kind of scripts. If I look back at my journey, a lot of people thought ‘She is just a pretty face, she cannot even act.’ Industry people felt that and said that. With all my heart I prayed and asked god to give me that one film which will shift people’s focus from how I look to how I perform and that happened. I did Guddiyan Patole, Ardab Mutiyaran in 2019. Both the films were commercially successful and people appreciated my work. They were female-centric films. It changed the course of cinema in Punjab and then I got the respect as an actor, which I really wanted.”

“From there, I have a lot to do. With time people get to know about your real self. Because I don't have any agenda that I want to show off this or that. I want to do acting all my life. Kooburati kitne time tak rahegi (How long will beauty last?). In our industry, on women, the clock is ticking a lot faster than men,” the actor added.

In the same interview, Sonam also talked about being replaced in films. She said she was once removed from a project as the director wasn’t ‘confident’ about her. She also recalled how a journalist informed her about being replaced while she had no idea that the shoot had begun without her.

Sonam Bajwa rose to fame after participating in Femina Miss India 2012. In the same year, she made her on-screen debut with her first Punjabi movie, Best Of Luck.

