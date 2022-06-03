Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy babymoon in Italy, one delicious meal at a time: 'Thanks for the recommendation'

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently vacationing in Italy. On Thursday, Sonam shared a video from a restaurant featuring Anand. She also shared a bunch of pictures of their delicious looking meals on her Instagram Stories. Also Read: Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 'babymoon' in Italy with food, drinks and stunning views. See pics

In the first video shared by Sonam, she gave a glimpse of the restaurant, where she was having lunch with Anand. The video also featured Anand, who is seen reading the menu card of Italy's well-known restaurant Trattoria Camillo Cavour. She captioned the video, “@anandahuja thanks @gabrielecorto for the recommendation.”

In her other Instagram Stories, she shares photos of her meals. The first picture she posted was of pasta, another one was berries dish and the last one looked like an ice-cream.

She later shared pictures from Italian restaurant Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. In her Instagram Stories, she gave a glimpse of the ambience of the place. In one post, she shared a photo of a table filled with different dishes, she captioned it, “What a spectacular welcome.”

On Wednesday, she shared a videos of herself and Anand on her Instagram Stories. In the first two clips, Sonam and Anand Ahuja are seen sitting inside a restaurant. As the video started, Sonam said, "Hey. Where, where are we, babymoon?" She then picked up a glass of juice and said, "Having orange juice instead of wine." Anand showed a water bottle, and they both said, "Water is the best." She then took a sip from her glass. Sharing the videos, Sonam tagged Anand.

Sonam and Ahuja married on May 8, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony. The was staying in London for some time, but a few weeks ago Sonam came to Mumbai. They have now travelled together to Italy.

Earlier this year, in March, the couple shared pictures on Instagram announcing Sonam's pregnancy. They captioned the post, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

