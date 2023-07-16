Sonam Kapoor attends Wimbledon in style with hubby Anand Ahuja, Nick Jonas arrives with Madhu Chopra

Celebrities have arrived at the All England Club in London for the 2023 Wimbledon finals. On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor dropped photos of her look for the game day as she was joined by her husband Anand Ahuja. On the other hand, photos of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra have surfaced too, as they arrived for the match. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon

Sonam Kapoor at Wimbledon

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra at Wimbledon Finals 2023.

For the match, Sonam wore a fully checkered trench by Burberry. She paired it with matching tights, black heels, a handbag and sunnies for a royal courtside look. She had her hair tied into a sleek bun with a middle parting and she finished off with red lips. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing all the details of her look, Sonam wrote, “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.”

Sonam and Anand Ahuja

Sonam also added a happy selfie from the match. She posed with Anand Ahuja, who looked excited for the game. It was followed by a small boomerang clip featuring the tennis players on the field.

Nick Jonas returns to Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Sonam is not the only celebrity to attend the Sunday match. Photos of Nick Jonas arriving at the venue are out on social media. While he attended the previous match with his wife Priyanka Chopra, this time it was his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, who tagged along.

Nick looked dapper in an ivory suit, with a black tie and checkered shirt. He arrived in style while Madhu walked behind him. She opted for a royal look, which included a white mini skirt, a red top and a white blazer. She was accessorised in pearls, black sunnies and comfy white sneakers.

Earlier, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was seen back at Wimbledon. She was with her family, husband Prince William, and their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal family was seen seated in the Royal Box for the men's final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

