Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor wish 'darling' Katrina Kaif on her birthday, share pics with her

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, and many other celebs wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday. The actor, who was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday as she left for a Maldives holiday with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, turned 39 on Saturday. While actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, joined Katrina and Vicky for the special trip, many celebs took to social media to share their good wishes on Katrina’s birthday. Read more: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif hold hands as they leave for vacation

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Katrina, where the two are dressed in similar pink and white dresses. Wishing Katrina on her special day, Sonam wrote, “Happy, happy birthday darling girl… have the best year… you deserve it!” Katrina shared Sonam's message on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “See you soon Sonam and thank you.”

Kareena also shared a photo of her posing with Katrina as she wished her. In the black-and-white picture she shared, Katrina is hugging Kareena as they look into the camera and smile. “Happy birthday Kat (Katrina)! Keep growing,” Kareena wrote alongside their picture. Malaika Arora wished Katrina on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful… love and happiness always.”

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma, who worked with Katrina in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, also wished the actor on her birthday. Sharing a happy photo of Katrina in a blue blouse and a pair of denims, Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Katrina! Wishing you love and light always.” Resharing her message on her Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Thank you my lovely neighbour.”

Actor Dia Mirza also wished Katrina on Instagram, and wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Love, love, love.” Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also shared their birthday wishes for Katrina. Janhvi shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Keep shining and dazzling all of us like you always have!" Bhumi wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina".

Katrina will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On Saturday, the makers, Excel Entertainment, shared a special BTS video to mark Katrina’s birthday, where the actor can be seen rapping on the set of their film. Katrina’s upcoming projects include Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s 2021 action film Sooryavanshi. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, and many others.

