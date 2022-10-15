Sonam Kapoor breastfeeds son Vayu while getting her Karwa Chauth makeup done, Anand Ahuja says actor is 'built for this'

Sonam Kapoor is a new mom and has already learnt the tricks of multitasking. The actor was part of the Karwa Chauth festivities hosted by her mom Sunita Kapoor at their residence in Mumbai. She has shared a video in which she can be seen getting ready for the festival in a pink and green silk lehenga. Sonam is also seen breastfeeding her son Vayu while her team did her makeup. Also read: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, other Bollywood wives pose at Sunita Kapoor's star-studded Karwa Chauth bash

Sharing the video on Friday, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic.”

The video shows the clothes and jewellery Sonam had chosen for the day. She is seen getting her hair blow-dried and her makeup done while also chatting and laughing with the makeup artists. At one point, she is also seen feeding Vayu as makeup artists continued to do her makeup. The video ends with Sonam posing in the silk lehenga after getting ready.

Her husband Anand Ahuja commented on the video, “Built for this (bicep emojis) mama @sonamkapoor.” A fan wrote, “The way she is feeding while makeup,” along with a heart emoji. Another commented, “@sonamkapoor you go girl!” An Instagram user wrote, “I loved watching this stunning mumma..the way you feeding while getting your makeup done. Proud of you.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu on August 20. After the child's naming ceremony for which Sonam wore a yellow anarkali and gave the first clear glimpse of son Vayu, this was her second family function. She did not fast but loved dressing up for the day.

Sunita's Karwa Chauth celebration had several guests from the film industry including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Poonam Dhillon, Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor.

