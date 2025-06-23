Sonam Kapoor donates 12 inches of her hair to charity, gives shoutout to dad Anil Kapoor for good genes

Actor Sonam Kapoor just made a heartwarming style statement. The actress recently chopped off 12 inches of her long locks — not for a makeover, but for a meaningful cause. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared the transformation moment as she donated her hair to charity. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor make heads turn at Sonam Kapoor's 39th birthday bash. Watch) Sonam Kapoor recently cut her hair and donated to charity. (Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor donates hair to charity

Sonam took to Instagram on Monday and shared the video, with a caption, "Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes"

In the video, a smiling Sonam can be seen sitting in a salon chair. She says, “Hi everyone, so I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair," holding up the freshly cut strands. It doesn’t seem like much on video, but it’s literally a foot of hair!”

True to her playful spirit, she credits her luscious hair to her genes, specifically, her dad, Anil Kapoor. “My hair becomes really long because of my genetics… i.e. Anil Kapoor,” she said with a laugh.

Sonam revealed that this gesture had been on her mind for a while, and she finally felt it was the right time to part with some length and do something that could make a difference. Her longtime hairstylist, Pete Burkill, handled the cut with care, giving Sonam a "fresh and happy" look for the summer.

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming work

On the professional front, Sonam is preparing to return to the big screen with Battle for Bittora, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel. The story revolves around two idealistic young politicians in love, who end up contesting against each other in an election. The film is being produced under Anil Kapoor’s production banner, in collaboration with Communication Network.