Sonam Kapoor will be the only Indian celebrity to attend Wimbledon 2023 finals in London

Sonam Kapoor will soon become the only Indian celebrity to attend the Wimbledon finals this year at the historic All England Club in London. The actor is known for her sartorial choices and it remains to be seen what she will wear for her Wimbledon 2023 outing. Also read: Sonam Kapoor dons saree and overcoat for UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street, Anand Ahuja reacts

The championships, commonly known as the Wimbledon, is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is widely regarded as the most prestigious. It has been taking place since 1877. It is not clear if Sonam will attend the men's singles final or women's singles final, which is scheduled to take place next weekend.

Sonam Kapoor's other high-profile events this year

Sonam recently attended Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week. She was seen in a beige Dior trench coat with a beige A-line dress, black brogue shoes and a black page boy hat.

Before that, Sonam had graced British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's bash celebrating UK-India relationship at 10 Downing Street, where she made a fashion statement in a beautiful pastel green saree with a white over coat.

Sonam was also the first Indian actor to be seen at the coronation concert of King Charles III in England. She was in an off-shoulder printed white dress and delivered her spoken word performance on stage.

Sonam Kapoor makes film comeback

On Friday, Sonam made her film comeback with the release of her film, Blind. She plays a visually challenged woman investigating a murder mystery in the film. Directed by Shome Makhija, it was released on JioCinema on July 7.

She was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and the birth of her and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja last year.

Talking about her comeback, Sonam told ANI, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

