Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has posted a picture from the sets of her upcoming film, Blind. The film is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller, which has previously been adapted into a Tamil film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "We are making a thriller and are very serious about our jobs. The cold is making us behave this way. Flanked by The DOP and The Director." The picture showed the trio, who were wearing heavy winter clothes, having a laugh.

Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, wrote in the comments, wrote "I want to be in this team." Director Shome Makhija, who was also in the picture, "Made it to the A-team! I would like to thank the academy, my parents and Instagram!" Meanwhile, cinematographer Gairik Sarkar commented, "Ohhhh we made it to the A-team finally."

Sonam and the team are currently filming in Glasgow, Scotland. She was joined by her husband, Anand Ahuja, who has been posting updates from Glasgow on social media.

Previously, in a New Year post, Sonam had written about what she wants 2021 to bring. "I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best f**king time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all..." she'd written, alongside a picture of her and Anand.

She was last seen in a cameo appearance in AK vs AK starring Anil. Both played fictional versions of themselves in the black comedy thriller, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane that also featured Sonam's brother, Harsh Varrdhan. Sonam and Anil previously worked together on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

