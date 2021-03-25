Sonam Kapoor misses mom Sunita, posts sweetest birthday note for her: 'I miss you, love you lots'

Actor Sonam Kapoor has wished her mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday on Thursday. She took to Instagram to post a sweet message.

She wrote: “‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way. KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!" She also posted a bunch of throwback pictures, with one of them being from her childhood.

On her post, some of her friends such as US-based fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and model Ujjwala Raut also wished her mother.

Sonam may be away in the UK but she never misses birthdays of family members. On sister Rhea's birthday earlier this month, she had shared another set of throwback pictures and had written: "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters “Even our phrasin’ Sounds like it’s coming from one Nobody’s sweating When we’re dueting Cause we’re having such fun”

On her cousin, actor Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, which also falls in March, she had dropped a cute infant picture of Janhvi and had written: "My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and badass babe! Happy happy birthday my love. Miss you tonnes."

On her dad, actor Anil Kapoor's birthday in December, she had written: "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

Sonam Kapoor hasn't been seen in films for a while. Her last appearance was in 2019's The Zoya Factor though she did appear as herself in dad Anil's Netflix film, AK Vs AK. She has now shot for a film called Blind in Glasgow, Scotland.