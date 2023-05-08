Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Anand Ahuja on wedding anniversary, son Vayu also makes appearance

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her fifth marriage anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja on Monday. The actor took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her husband and shared a bunch of pictures of the two of them. One of the pictures also saw their son Vayu playing along with dad Anand. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor dons white, greets audience with 'namaste' at King Charles III's coronation concert. Watch)

Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram on her fifth marriage anniversary with Anand Ahuja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One picture saw Sonam and Anand from their wedding day, while another saw them goofing around in the streets, with Anand sitting down on one knee and Sonam giggling. Another picture saw Anand playing with their son Vayu on the floor. Little Vayu looked adorable as Anand smiled at him laying on the floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam wrote in her caption: "It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, everyday with you is truly phenomenal!" She then added the hashtags, everyday phenomenal, Vayu's parents in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Anand commented, "Yayyyy. Took 5 married years for you to finally call yourself my girlfriend also! .. now that I’m a dad I can finally say my dad joke that I have a wife and a girlfriend but lucky for me it’s the same person! (laughing face emoticon) love you love you love you @sonamkapoor"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many friends of the actor from the industry also took to the comments section to wish the couple on their special day, including Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and Shibani Akhtar to name a few.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also posted pictures of Sonam and Anand on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy anniversary !!! May your love for one another keep shining brightly (red heart emoticons). May you keep creating memories full of love and happiness, hopes and dreams love you’ll so much"

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022. Recently, Sonam was the only Bollywood star who performed at the coronation concert for King Charles III. Sonam will next be seen in the Hindi film Blind, in which she plays a blind police officer on the trail of a serial killer. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film completed filming in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON