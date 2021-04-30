Sonu Sood is moved to tears on seeing family of woman he got airlifted for treatment. Watch video

Actor Sonu Sood was moved to tears when he visited the sets of Dance Deewane for an episode shoot. During the show, he was shown a montage of how he got a woman named Bharti, who was critically ill, airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment.

In a promo shared online, Bharti’s family members were seen expressing their gratitude to Sonu. Her mother got emotional as she thanked him, and another family member said, “Sir humare liye farishte hai (he is an angel for us).” This made the actor tear up as well.

Sonu, who has been at the forefront of Covid-19 relief efforts since last year, recently shared a video of non-stop notifications on his phone as distress messages poured in. He urged people to come forward and help.

Earlier this week, Sonu said that helping people get hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines is more rewarding than delivering a ₹100 crore film. “In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sonu also appealed to the government and humanitarian organisations to come to the aid of children who lost a parents to Covid-19. He requested for them to be provided with free education.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu said that he does not consider himself a ‘national hero’. “It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge others to do the same,” he said.

