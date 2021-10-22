Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonu Sood on pandemic: I think people still take Covid lightly

Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:44 AM IST
By Rishabh Suri

On the personal front, Sonu Sood has been tagged as the messiah who helped millions across the country, and Indians stuck abroad, amid the pandemic. And on the professional front too, the actor is busy again, shooting “day and night”.

Sood has already completed shooting for his role in Prithviraj, which stars Akshay Kumar. “I’ve done by bit of the sooting and even finished the dubbing. The film comes out early next year,” he continues, “There are two-three more projects in the pipeline, announcements for which are going to happen. They are all very nice.”

However, amid all good things happening on work front, the one thing that bothers Sood is that despite so much awareness being created around Covid-19, many are yet to realise the gravity of the situation. And this is something, he realised when he stepped out to work.

“I think people still take Covid lightly. I’ve seen many without masks... you shouldn’t do that. The whole country needs to get vaccinated, so yes, we need to be on our toes and make sure not only our safety, but also the safety of our family and loved ones. It’s very important to take those measures,” urges the Dabangg (2010) and Happy New Year (2014) actor.

While the film industry is gradually getting back on its feet with many pending projects finally heading for a theatrical release, the most impacted sector was the daily wage workers including technicians and junior artistes. Sood, along with his other initiatives, also came forward to help these people.

“We’ve already organised free ration drives for daily wage workers. It doesn’t matter who you are, a spot boy, lightman or bus driver... anyone who needs rations can be there. It was there for the past 16 months. Everyone should come forward, and make sure whether there’s Covid or not, it should be there for everyone. It’s a very small thing and we can make that happen,” Sood ends.

