'Messiah on duty' Sonu Sood reaches Nepal, vows to help flood victims find a new beginning: 'You are not alone'

The devastating floods in Nepal have resulted in extensive loss of life, with several people losing loved ones and many others still missing. As communities across the country struggle to cope with the aftermath, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood travelled to Nepal to stand in solidarity with the victims and support relief efforts. The actor shared photos from his visit, offering a glimpse of his efforts to help those affected by the tragedy. Fans have since praised Sonu for stepping up and standing by the affected communities during their time of need.

Sonu Sood reaches Nepal

Sonu Sood reaches Nepal to help the flood victims.

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On Tuesday, Sonu took to Instagram and shared pictures with people in Nepal. The actor vowed to help them find a new beginning. He wrote, "They lost their homes, their families, their childhood…but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone."

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking to ANI, Sonu said, "We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track), I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We have a lot of blankets and food materials. We are still asking them what they need; we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people. But we will make sure that not only this month but also in thecoming months, the relief keeps coming." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking to ANI, Sonu said, "We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track), I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We have a lot of blankets and food materials. We are still asking them what they need; we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people. But we will make sure that not only this month but also in thecoming months, the relief keeps coming." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What relief efforts is Sonu Sood providing to flood victims in Nepal? Sonu Sood is helping flood victims in Nepal by providing food, blankets, and other essentials. He aims to understand the needs of the affected communities and ensure continued relief in the coming months. Why did Sunita Ahuja refer to Nepal as her 'matrabhoomi'? Sunita Ahuja referred to Nepal as her 'matrabhoomi' because her mother and grandmother are from Nepal, and she has deep personal ties to the country, often visiting for New Year celebrations. How are organizations responding to the missing individuals from the Nepal floods? Organizations like Sewa International USA are launching relief drives, establishing missing persons portals, and providing financial support to track and assist families of missing individuals due to the floods.

Fans praised Sonu's efforts. One of the comments read, "Our hero..India proud of you." Another commented, "Best Villian on screen. Real life hero." Another fan wrote, "Messiah is on duty." Another fan wrote, “Lots of love n respect to you real lyf hero#Sonu Sood.”

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Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has asked the international community to come together and help Nepal after the devastating flash floods of August 26. Govinda's wife and reality star Sunita Ahuja also called Nepal her "Matrabhoomi" and urged Bollywood to support the flood victims.

About the flash floods in Nepal

The floods have caused extensive loss of life in Nepal. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 939 people have died, while 3,925 people remain missing, including 592 foreign nationals. Rescue operations are continuing in several districts, including Rasuwa and Nuwakot. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal has provided information about steps for identifying the mortal remains of Indian citizens who died in the floods.