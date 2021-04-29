Sonu Sood requests govt to provide free education to children who lost parents to Covid-19. Watch video

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday shared a video appealing to the central and state governments as well as humanitarian organisations helping during the Covid-19 pandemic to secure the future of the children who have lost their parents to the virus. Taking to Instagram, he shared a clip, with the caption, "Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic."

In his video, Sonu said in Hindi, "Hello. I would like to appeal to the government and the organisations that want to help. We have seen that during this wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have lost their loved ones. Children, as young as 8, 10 and 12 years old, have lost a parent and in some cases, even both parents. I always wonder what will happen to their future."

"I want to request the central and state governments and humanitarian organisations that are trying to help... There should be a rule that any child who has lost family members during Covid-19, their education, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost. Whichever field they want to pursue studies in, be it engineering or medicine, should be free of cost. There should be a rule so that they can save their future,” he added.

Sonu recently recovered from Covid-19 and has been working to facilitate resources for those stricken by the second wave of the pandemic. He was hailed as a real-life hero last year after he helped stranded migrant workers reach home by arranging transport for them during the lockdown. Since then, he has been helping people affected by the pandemic in different ways, from arranging hospital beds to taking care of medical expenses.

