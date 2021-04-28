Sonu Sood posts video of non-stop notifications on phone as people plead for help

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently recovered from Covid-19, is back at work facilitating resources for those stricken by the second wave of the pandemic. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a video of his phone, which has been ringing off the hook, so to speak, with requests for aid.

Sharing a video of the non-stop notifications he has been receiving, Sonu wrote in his caption, "The speed at which we get requests across the country. Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone...Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities."

Several people responded in the comments section of the post, offering to help Sonu in providing aid. "I want to be a part to help people sir how do it?" one person wrote. "How should we participate sir?" another person asked.





Sonu was hailed as a 'messiah of the migrants' last year, when he helped arrange transport for stranded migrant workers during the lockdown. Subsequently, he set about helping anyone who'd been affected by the pandemic.

Writer Shobhaa De, in a recent social media post slamming Bollywood celebrities for holidaying in the Maldives during the pandemic, joked, "not everyone can be Sonu Sood."

Sonu in a recent tweet said that helping those in need is ‘more satisfying’ than delivering a ₹100 crore film. “In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote.

