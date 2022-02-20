Sonu Sood's car confiscated from Punjab polling booth: ‘Action will be taken if he steps out of his house'

Actor Sonu Sood's car was confiscated from Punjab's Moga district, from the place where the polling was underway. Moga district PRO has said that “action will be taken against him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu's sister Malvika Sood from Congress, is contesting elections from Moga. On Sunday, while polling was still going on, Sonu allegedly tried to enter the premises. Sharing an update on the same, Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh told ANI, “Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house.”

The latest incident came to light after Sonu told ANI that illegal money distribution activities have been taking places at various polling booth. He said, “We got to know of threat calls at various booths by opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since the pandemic started in 2020, Sonu has been helping the needy. During the first wave of Covid-19, he helped many migrants reach their hometowns in the middle of the lockdown that lasted for months and affected the earnings of daily wage labourers. He has extended help to those in need of financial and medical help.

Read More: Sonu Sood gets a unique request and fulfils it, says 'never imagined I'll have to ...'

Recently, Sonu announced that he will be replacing VJ Rannvijay Singha in popular MTV show Roadies. "MTV Roadies has redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country, with high-octane tasks through every edition. The journey emphasises on the importance of mental and emotional endurance along with physical strength, which is what drew me towards hosting the show,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.