Sonu Sood's kind gesture for Khaby Lame backfires on him hilariously, fans call it 'a collab we didn't know we needed'

Sonu Sood is known for his helpful attitude and showed a similar gesture in his funny video with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame. However, it turned pricey for him as Khaby went on to have all the juice as well as the straw in the silent video. It has already received more than 4.2 million likes on Instagram. Also read: Sonu Sood helps Bihar's ‘Graduate Chaiwali’ after her tea stall is seized by Patna authorities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Sonu and Khaby's Instagram accounts with the caption, “When Sonu’s straw steals the spotlight #learnfromkhaby #learnwithinstagram #india @sonu_sood.”

In the video, Sonu and Khaby are seen sitting beside each other with two glasses and a jar of juice. Sonu shows his kind side by pouring almost all the juice into Khaby's glass as the latter goes on to scroll through his phone. The actor pours the few remaining drops into his own glass and is about to start sipping from the straw. But Khaby leans forward, as if about to pick Sonu's glass which has hardly any juice. Sonu refuses to give his glass to him and pushes his hand away. After a few refusals, Khaby finally grabs the straw and walks away with his juice as well as the straw, leaving Sonu disappointed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan reacted on the video, “When a man of humanity meets man of intelligence.” Another wrote, “A combined of 100 million plus followers in this video. No nud*ty, no dialogues, no cringe content. Pure two men of class.” Many commented, “Two legends in one frame.” A comment also read, “a collab we didn't know we needed.” Another read, “Wow this is the first time where Khaby meet Indian.” A fan also commented in sarcasm, “Sonu bhai isse bhi ghar pahucha do (Sonu, send him home)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-Italian comedian known for his hilarious silent videos on social media. Sonu is an actor who took upon the responsibility of sending migrant labourers and others home during lockdown. He continues to help those in need.

Sonu was last seen in period drama, Samrat Prithviraj. He is currently working on Tamil film Thamilarasan. He will also be making his writing debut with Hindi film, Fateh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.