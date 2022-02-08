Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sooraj Barjatya to shoot for his next in Lucknow

Ace producer and director Sooraj R Barjatya is all set to shoot a part of his film Uunchai in Lucknow
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:18 PM IST
ByDeep Saxena

Ace producer and director Sooraj R Barjatya is all set to shoot a part of his film Uunchai in Lucknow. The director landed in the state capital on Monday and went for a recce in the Old City as well as other locations on Tuesday with his seven-member team and local line-production members.

After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Barjatya is back in director’s chair with the film that he has written as well. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Parts of the film have already been shot in different locations including Nepal.

“This schedule will include shooting in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra. The team is supposed to shoot in second half March once election results are declared (March 10),” shares a source close to the team.

For location scouting Barjatya with his team went to Hazratganj, Ambedkar Park, Rumi Darwaza (Hussainabad Complex) and suburbs near Kissan Path. Details of actors that will be shooting in Lucknow are not disclosed yet. The team went to Kanpur on Monday.

Due to elections (starting February 10) and third pandemic wave many shoots that were scheduled to happen in Lucknow and other locations got cancelled. Currently, shoots of Rangbaaz-3 starring Vineet Kumar and another film starring Bhumi Padnekar, Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastava are underway in Lucknow. Shooting for Anil Sharma’s Gadar-2 as of now has been pushed further.

