Sooraj Pancholi says he received death threats after being linked to Disha Salian case: ‘Online abuse hasn’t stopped'

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has once again shared his side regarding being linked to the Disha Salian death case. In a detailed statement, he reiterated that he has never met Disha Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. In the note, he also stated that he has been facing online abuse and death threats since his name was linked to the case.

Sooraj Pancholi spoke about being named in Disha Salian death case.

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Sooraj's statement comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Disha’s death in June 2020. The court directed the CBI to register an FIR in the matter. However, the court clarified that no individual should be treated as an accused unless proven otherwise.

'Have even received death threats'

Sooraj said that he never met Disha and, despite stating the same time and again, he has been facing online abuse and receiving death threats. He wrote, "I am saying this one more time, and I have to repeat myself because clearly people still don't understand when I say this. I have never met late Disha Salian or Aditya Thackeray in my life. Not once. Not directly. Not indirectly! And yet, the online abuse hasn't stopped. I have been called every possible name and have even received death threats, with people assuming that I must be scared. I am not scared."

'Nothing to hide or run away from'

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{{^usCountry}} He shared how he is trying to rebuild his career and, despite that, refuses to stay silent on the matter. He wrote, "I have spent years watching my name being dragged into things I had absolutely nothing to do with. I have already lost years of my life, years I can never get back! And now, when I am finally trying to rebuild my life, my career and my future, I refuse to stay silent and watch it happen all over again. If I was scared, I would have stayed quiet like many others. But I am doing the exact opposite! Because I have clearly nothing to hide or run away from! I am standing up for myself because I know that my heart is clean. At the end of the day, it is my name, my life and my future that I have to live with.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared how he is trying to rebuild his career and, despite that, refuses to stay silent on the matter. He wrote, "I have spent years watching my name being dragged into things I had absolutely nothing to do with. I have already lost years of my life, years I can never get back! And now, when I am finally trying to rebuild my life, my career and my future, I refuse to stay silent and watch it happen all over again. If I was scared, I would have stayed quiet like many others. But I am doing the exact opposite! Because I have clearly nothing to hide or run away from! I am standing up for myself because I know that my heart is clean. At the end of the day, it is my name, my life and my future that I have to live with.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “And I am doing this for myself. I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing. It is clear to me that a lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family. Whatever those issues may be, please do not make me pay for them. I have no personal issues with anybody. I have no political alliances, no political agenda and no interest in protecting or attacking anyone. So I PLEASE request the investigating agencies for just one thing. Please investigate this matter thoroughly, completely and without any further delay. If there is even one small piece of evidence or any involvement connecting me to this matter, I am willing to face whatever punishment the law decides, without any questions."

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'Attempts to drag my name into this'

He also requested the media to be fair, writing, "But if the investigation by the investigating agencies establishes that I genuinely have nothing to do with it, then I request the investigating agencies and the so called ‘HONEST MEDIA’ to please say that loud and clearly. What is also extremely disheartening for me is watching the way some sections of the media are handling this. This may be entertainment or a dinner time story for some people, but this is my life! Behind every headline, every accusation and every piece of speculation is a real human being who has to live with the consequences. I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing. It is clear to me that a lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family."

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In the caption, the actor said the latest post was not necessarily everything he wanted to say. He also said he had intended to share the statement before his Instagram account was blocked, which he still did not understand.

Disha Salian case

Disha Salian had briefly worked as a manager for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She died in June 2020, days before Sushant's death. She allegedly fell from a building in Mumbai's Malad area. Her death was initially recorded as accidental, and the Mumbai Police investigation ruled out foul play.

However, Disha’s father, Satish Salian, filed a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation. On September 2, 2026, the court ordered the CBI to investigate the case and register an FIR.