Sooraj Pancholi says he ‘never met’ Disha Salian after CBI names him in FIR with Rhea Chakraborty and others

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has taken to Instagram to address the controversy surrounding the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor made the statement after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently registered an FIR in connection with Disha's 2020 death, with several people, including Sooraj, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty and others, named in the FIR for investigation. Sooraj Pancholi addresses Disha Salian death probe.

'Never met Late Disha Salian in my life' Taking to Instagram, Sooraj stated that while he was committed to cooperating with the CBI in its investigation, he has never met Disha Salian. He wrote, “I have decided to put this out because I feel it is important to put certain facts clearly in the public domain.”

The actor continued, “I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter.”

He added, “I have stayed quiet for a long time because I did not want to keep responding to every report or every story written about me. But when the same thing keeps happening again and again, there comes a point where you have to speak for yourself. Regarding this matter, I have already been investigated by the CBI /police and my statement was recorded by the agencies almost 4–5 years ago."

'I have nothing to hide' He further noted, “I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE! If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation. All I am asking for is that the facts are checked before my name is dragged into something like this. I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian.”

“At the same time, I also believe that there should be an investigation into the malicious propaganda and false narratives being created around this unfortunate incident, because someone's death should never become a reason to destroy another person's reputation without evidence,” he added.