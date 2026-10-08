Soundarya Rajinikanth defends Katrina Kaif amid postpartum trolling: ‘You have to give that woman that respect’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her son Vihaan in November last year, has faced social media trolling over her postpartum weight gain after she made a public appearance on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Her appearance sparked online discussion, with several users sharing her before-and-after pregnancy photos and commenting on her looks. Several stars have spoken out in her support, with Soundarya Rajinikanth being the latest to address the scrutiny surrounding Katrina’s appearance after childbirth.

What Soundarya said

Soundarya Rajinikanth has defended Katrina Kaif.

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In an interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soundarya Rajinikanth said, “I have two children and it is not easy. When you have to go through that process, your body changes and having a child post a particular age is even more difficult. I had my second child when I was past my 35. Not easy. You have to give that woman that respect. Because what a woman can do physically, you can’t blame men because they can’t. It is not biology.”

She went on to add, “But you need to accept and acknowledge that a woman does. We are not asking the guy, ‘Why don’t you get pregnant?’ But when we do go through that, my heart went out when that whole thing happened. It was not fair. It was not kind. Women go through a lot but it is special to be a woman.”

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{{^usCountry}} Soundarya, daughter of Rajinikanth and Latha, married businessman Ashwin in 2010, and their son, Ved, was born in 2015. The couple separated in 2016 and were granted a divorce in 2017. In 2019, the producer married businessman Vishagan. Their son, Veer, was born in 2022. About Salman Khan's comments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soundarya, daughter of Rajinikanth and Latha, married businessman Ashwin in 2010, and their son, Ved, was born in 2015. The couple separated in 2016 and were granted a divorce in 2017. In 2019, the producer married businessman Vishagan. Their son, Veer, was born in 2022. About Salman Khan's comments {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Salman Khan also criticised the trolls who body-shamed Katrina over her postpartum weight gain. He questioned why people were commenting on the actor’s weight and appearance when she had recently become a mother. He said, “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight” (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant), adding that she would get fit again when she returned to films. He also said Katrina should be allowed to spend time with her family.

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Katrina gave birth to her and Vicky Kaushal’s son Vihaan in November 2025. Recently, Katrina was spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Several videos and photos of her surfaced online, with many commenting on her weight gain after childbirth. Neither Katrina nor Vicky has reacted to the online chatter.