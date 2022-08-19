Sridevi fans are convinced Kylie Jenner ‘copied’ her look from 1990. See pics

Sridevi’s images from an old photoshoot recently surfaced online. Fan accounts shared them along with some pictures of Kylie Jenner. Sridevi fans insist that the silver top with hooded chainmail the American reality TV star wore for a recent event was in fact inspired by Sridevi’s almost identical look crafted by an Indian designer. Some social media users shared a collage comparing the two looks – one reportedly from 1990, and the other from 2022. Read more: Jacqueline Fernandez recreates Cindy Crawford iconic Pepsi ad from 1992

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing Kylie and Sridevi’s looks, a fan page on Instagram wrote in the caption, “This is a proof that Sridevi was way ahead of her time in terms of understanding style and fashion.” Both Sridevi and Kylie are seen in sparkly silver tops with striking cowl neck and hood. While both chainmail pieces were paired with similar hairstyle and makeup, one was designed by an Indian fashion designer, the other is reportedly by a Spanish designer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sridevi’s glamourous look was reportedly created by Xerxes Bhathena, who was known for designing for many Bollywood actors in the 90s, including Pooja Bhatt. Meanwhile, Kylie’s look, which she wore for night out with singer-boyfriend Travis Scott, is reportedly from fashion designer Paco Rabanne's 1997/98 fall-winter collection.

Fashion-based Instagram page, Diet Sabya, was one of the first ones to point out that Kylie's look bore similarities to an outfit wore by Sridevi. It shared a post with a collage of Kylie and Sridevi’s looks, which said, “When Bollywood was way ahead of its time. P.S. Sridevi ji aced it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans of the late actor commented on the photos shared online, and praised Sridevi’s look. A person tweeted, “Sridevi looks so ethereal. Slayed.” Meanwhile, some social media users are convinced Kylie channelled Sridevi as even their styling was similar. “She (Kylie) literally copied her makeup too. This wasn't just a coincidence, maybe she doesn't know anything, she just wore what designer gave it to her,” tweeted a person. Comparing the two celebrity looks, a Redditer posted, “Sridevi was a legend… no way is Kylie in the same league.”

Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018. She was 54. The actor made her Bollywood comeback in 2012 with the critically-acclaimed English Vinglish. She had started her acting career in 1969 with Thunaivan as a child artist. Some of her hit films include Chandni (1989), Chaalbaaz (1989) and Laadla (1994). Sridevi was also a muse of some of the country’s most well-known designers, including, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON