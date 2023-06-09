SRK’s doppelganger Suraj Kumar takes the internet by storm: If I ever meet Shah Rukh Khan, I know I will breakdown

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger, Suraj Kumar, had the time of his life when he was recently papped enjoying family time at India Gate in the Capital city, and his pictures went viral and took the internet by storm.

Suraj Kumar’s videos from India Gate went viral as people started comparing him with Shah Rukh from the 90s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to us, the 22-year-old, who would instantly remind you of SRK from the 90s, can’t contain his excitement as he says, “I often go to India Gate to shoot videos, that’s my go-to spot to make reels. I love to mimic angry SRK and enact his scenes from movies like Darr and Baazigar.”

Not just a doppelganger, Suraj is also an ardent SRK fan and loves to watch his films, mostly from the 90s. “More than the new ones, I like to revisit and watch his old work -- Baazigar, Deewana, Yes Boss, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Maya Memsaab. The style he had back then was unmatchable. Unka bolne ka tareeka, unke baal, unka dance, unka haklaana... you don’t get to see all that in his new films. That’s why, my imitations are also from his 90s films,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suraj, however, reveals that the response and love he has been receiving at the moment, wasn’t the case few years back. “Initially, when I used to behave like Shah Rukh in public places, people would think I’m crazy. They’d laugh at me,” he recounts, adding, “After a few videos went viral on social media, they started recognising what I do. Now, people come to me and take selfies. They tell me ki aap 90s ke Shah Rukh lagte ho. And because I want to become an actor like him, many people have advised me to build muscles just like he did.”

Hailing from Jharkhand, Suraj left his home six years ago with a dream to meet SRK, and follow his passion for acting. Currently living in Delhi, he says, “My family never supported me. Toh apne papa ki pocket se kuch paise chori karke main Mumbai aa gaya. I wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan and be an actor like him,” he continues, “I would go to Mannat every single day, but have not got a chance to meet him yet. Agar kabhi Shah Rukh mujhse mile, main toh rona shuru kardunga.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ask him about the back story about how it all started, Suraj goes down memory lane and says it was when his schoolmates began to point out his uncanny resemblance with SRK.

“Main fan toh unka hamesha se tha, while growing up, I also developed this interest in acting. But mimicking him, or dancing like him or enacting his dialogues...all this started around six years back with Tik Tok and make videos. But after it got banned, I shifted to Instagram Reels,” shares Suraj, currently with 162K followers on Instagram.

While he hasn’t met SRK yet, Suraj isn’t losing hope and in fact, believes that his dream would turn reality very soon. “It feels like all my hard work has paid off because I have got a film with (actor) Pulkit Samrat and I am going to Mumbai for its shoot by the end of this month. I’ve been told to focus on work for now, and they will try to help me meet SRK. Actor banne ka sapna toh poora ho gaya. Bas Shah Rukh se bhi milne ka sapna poora ho jaye ab, toh main bahut khush ho jaaunga,” he ends on a hopeful note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON