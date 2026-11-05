SS Rajamouli reviews Ramayana, calls Ranbir Kapoor 'serene yet magnificent' as Rama, praises Yash and Sai Pallavi

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana hit theatres on Thursday and opened to positive reviews. Along with audiences, several celebrities from across film industries have praised the film. Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli has also taken to social media to share his review of the film, calling Ranbir 'magnificent' in his portrayal of Lord Rama.

'Ranbir as Rama is serene yet magnificent'

SS Rajamouli praised Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's performance in Ramayana.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit , @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen. 🙏."

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Rajamouli had earlier praised Ramayana's trailer

{{^usCountry}} This isn't the first time Rajamouli has shown his support for the film. Earlier, when the film's trailer was released, the filmmaker shared it on social media and praised the team's vision. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added. Rajamouli on Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn't the first time Rajamouli has shown his support for the film. Earlier, when the film's trailer was released, the filmmaker shared it on social media and praised the team's vision. He wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth. Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added. Rajamouli on Varanasi {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did SS Rajamouli say about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana? Rajamouli described Ranbir Kapoor as “serene yet magnificent” as Rama, praised Yash’s menacing presence as Ravana and called Sai Pallavi graceful as Sita. He also praised the film’s scale, visuals and climax. What has received the most praise in Ramayana Part 1? Audience reactions and reviews have highlighted the film’s visual effects, large-scale presentation and climax, especially the Jatayu sequence. Yash’s performance as Ravana has also been singled out for praise. What are the main criticisms of Ramayana Part 1? Some reviews said the first half is slow and that long character introductions affect the pacing. One review also felt the music fell short of expectations, while audience reactions noted that some moments felt stretched.

Rajamouli is also gearing up for his next highly anticipated film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that his upcoming film has a connection to the Ramayana. Speaking to Polygon, he said, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (Lord) Rama. In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from the Ramayana itself and present it in this way."

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

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The project features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, with visual effects handled by DNEG. The second part of the two-film adaptation will be released in 2028.