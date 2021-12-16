Ssumier Pasricha: Bengali market ke gol gappe are amazing!

From bingeing on street food to soaking in the winter sun, Delhi has loads of fond memories for actor Ssumier Pasricha. So much so that the actor — who is popularly known for his portrayal of Pammi Aunty in his viral videos — couldn’t resist and took us along to show his love for gol gappe at Bengali Market, while sharing tales of his growing up years in the area around Mandi House.

‘School ke break mein Bengali Market jaate the’

Ssumier Pasricha says his school break was often spent at Bengali Market. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

“I love going to Bengali Market as I’ve spent 10 years of my life in school here! Hum log school ke break mein Bengali Market jaate the, aur school ke baad bhi... My theatre rehearsals would be at my school, Modern School (at Barakhamba Road) or Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. And thus the afternoon chai and coffee would be at Bengali Market. We used to be in our school clothes only half of the time,” says the 41-year-old.

Though he now juggles between Delhi and Mumbai for work, his love for Dilli ke gol gappe isn’t one to be doubted. “Delhi ke gol gappe are the more tasty. I like it here because usmein aloo daalte hain; Mumbai wale boondi daalte hain. And Bengali Market ke gol gappe are amazing! So, if I’m here, I always have them.”

School days

The actor says going back to his school is another thing he usually does, each time he gets an opportunity. “There are times such as when it’s the Founder’s Day, or Independence Day celebrations are happening. I try to be there and join the rehearsals and see what the new generation is doing. I think they lack the enthusiasm and passion, which we used to have in our time. Even the choir group has gone small now... Children are more academically inclined now than (towards) curricular activities,” he opines.

Ssumier Pasricha shares he is still in touch with his school teachers. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

But his bond with his teachers still goes strong. Pasricha shares, “I’m still in touch with a lot of teachers from my school. Most of them have retired now. My Hindi teacher, Alka Lutra was my house mistress too, and my music teacher Baisakhi Samajhdaar, English teacher Malini Khatri... there are many who keep messaging me on my Facebook, telling me that they are very proud of me.”

‘My first theatre performance was in Kamani’

Mandi House holds a lot of significance in Pasricha’s life, as it was on the stage here when he realised his love for acting. “I’ve performed at the Kamani Auditorium, my school’s auditorium, Shri Ram Centre, LTG Auditorium, and even India Habitat Centre (Lodhi Road). On second thoughts, I think I’ve performed in all Delhi theatres! But my first theatre performance was in Kamani, when I was in class V. That encouraged me to be on the stage. The applause that you get from the audience was my trigger point ki yahi karna hai,” he reminisces.

#DilliKiSardi

Winter is another reason that encourages the actor to visit the Capital. “I specifically try to come to Delhi during winter because it’s here that you get to wear the best of your overcoats, mufflers, and hoodies. And it is the best time to be in Delhi. Plus I love eating gobi ka paratha, and there’s fresh gobi that comes during this time. Then there is gajar ka achaar, which you generally don’t get. When I go to my farmhouse, I love sitting in the sun and having all these. Delhi winter has its own charm and I love it,” he concludes.

Author tweets @anjuri

