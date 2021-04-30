Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez' spacious all-white balcony and kitchen, see her cat sitting comfortably in the sink

Jacqueline Fernandez has been active on Instagram, sharing fresh glimpses of her home in Mumbai. The actor was working on Ram Setu when the second wave of Covid-19 hit.

Back in 2018, designer Gauri Khan had given a glimpse into Jacqueline's home, which she had redone. With a low bed, walls filled with family pictures and huge windows, the place had a very lived-in quality. Over the years, in many other pictures shared by Jacqueline, viewers have seen her reading corner and white piano and white walls.

Jacqueline shared how her cat loves her kitchen sink.

In more recent times, she has shown her spacious balcony and her kitchen. Jacqueline recently shared a picture of her balcony as she practiced yoga and meditation online. With its all-white theme, from door frames, furniture to garden pots and the pale-colour floor tiles, the balcony immediately gives the impression of an immense sense of space.

On Friday, she shared on Instagram Stories, a glimpse of her kitchen. While the focus was on one of her cats, who had comfortably perched itself in the kitchen sink as if to beat the Indian summer, Jacqueline gave viewers a better view of her kitchen.

She had shared pictures in ballerina poses, where the wooden floor tiles made quite a contrast to her white walls. In another picture, a tactile wall, also in white adds character to her home.

Recently, she had also given a glimpse of her closet, while sharing a post about her cupping experience. Jacqueline loves white - even her bedsheets are in that colour.

The shoot of Jacqueline's film Ram Setu had just begun when the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar contracted the virus. The shoot was subsequently stopped. In September-October last year, Jacqueline had left for Dalhousie and later Dharamshala to shoot for Bhoot Police. On its completion, she joined Akshay Kumar and the team of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer.