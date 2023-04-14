Step inside Mira Rajput's home with grand piano room, glowing vanity, palatial building lobby, panoramic views. Watch

Mira Rajput attended the recent Dior show, which took place at The Gateway of India in Mumbai, in a classic black outfit. On Thursday, Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a 'get ready with me' video on her YouTube channel. In the clip, she gave a glimpse of her vanity room, posed in front of a black piano near a matching black staircase, and also showed the massive lobby of their apartment building as she left for the Dior fashion show. Also read: Step inside Mira Rajput's Christmassy home decked up with moody candles, flowers

Mira Rajput poses at her lavish Mumbai apartment.

Mira and Shahid moved into their new home last year. They left their old sea-facing Juhu house for a luxurious duplex apartment in Worli, where they live with children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Both Shahid and Mira have been teasing their Instagram followers with pictures and videos from their stunning home. In her latest video, Mira, who is a wellness and fashion enthusiast and often shares her tips and tricks on Instagram and her YouTube channel, shared a glimpse of the stunning view from their high-rise apartment.

Mira was then seen getting her hair and makeup done inside a spacious vanity room with lots of natural light, white walls and decor and minimal brown furniture. Once ready, Mira Rajput posed in a sunlit room with black wooden staircase behind her. A black piano was seen in the background. The white sheer curtains on the floor-to-ceiling glass windows matched the white walls of the room.

On her way out, Mira also gave a glimpse of the elevator in the apartment building before she walked into the luxurious property's massive lobby with glass panels and interesting light fixtures and installations.

Mira Rajput inside the living room with glass and wooden doors.

Mira Rajput's video gave a glimpse of the building's massive lobby.

Recently, both Mira and Shahid had shared photos of their looks from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. They had posed inside their home, next to the black staircase. Last year, Mira had shared a photo of herself sitting inside their massive living room featuring grey walls and furniture. Earlier, she also shared a sneak-peak of her neatly-organised kitchen and a video of herself playing the piano.

As per a 2022 report by News18, Mira and Shahid’s home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The lavish celebrity house reportedly has six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

