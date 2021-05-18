Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Neetu Kapoor's living room filled with ample seating space and a green view
Neetu Kapoor shares a picture of her video chat with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and gives a glimpse of her home.
Neetu Kapoor shares a picture of her video chat with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and gives a glimpse of her home.
Step inside Neetu Kapoor's living room filled with ample seating space and a green view

  On Monday, Neetu Kapoor was seen catching up with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni via a video call. A glimpse of the actor's living space was captured in the picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor was seen catching up with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni over a video call on Monday. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from their video call. "Beautiful mornings with my beautiful," she captioned the picture. While Riddhima was seen posing on the other side of the call, the picture also gave a glimpse into her living room.

The room features numerous sofas with coffee tables placed at accessible distances. The set-up also included a white single lounger. The room featured a few lamps, a couple of family portraits mounted on the wall and a balcony that gave a view of the green street.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni chat over a video call.

Neetu recently opened up about living away from her children, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, speaking with Filmfare, said, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

The actor has been revisiting her old movies lately. On the occasion of Eid, she revisited the song Parda Hai Parda from her and late husband Rishi Kapoor's movie Amar Akbar Anthony. She also shared a clip from her movie Do Kaliyaan in which she played a child artist. Neetu has been away from the limelight for a while now but she is set to return to the big screen with Jug Jug Jeeyo. The movie is helmed by Good Newwz’s director Raj Mehta. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

