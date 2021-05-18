Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc outside Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction home in Mumbai, watch video

The street outside Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction house in Mumbai had a gloomy sight after the Cyclone Tauktae passed the city. The cyclone passed through Maharashtra's capital on Monday.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram revealed that trees were uprooted outside Ranbir's property in the Bandra locality of the city. The branches of the trees were also seen scattered around the property. Ranbir and Alia were spotted visiting the site earlier this year.

Another video also revealed that the street leading up to Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor's house was impacted by the rains as well. A huge tree blocked the street outside Ekta and Jeetendra's bungalow in the Juhu locality of Mumbai.

Jeetendra and Ranbir's properties weren't the only ones impacted by the cyclone. Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday night, revealed his office, named Janak, was flooded due to the rains. Taking to his blog, the actor said, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

Cyclone Tauktae, which passed Mumbai shortly after noon on Monday, was reportedly the worst cyclone to have skirted the city in at least four decades. Eight people were injured in 26 incidents of wall collapses in three separate incidents, while 17 incidents of short circuit and at least 479 tree falls – 158 in south Mumbai alone -- were reported in the city.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi shares hilarious video of man doing Haaye Garmi step, floating down a flooded street. Watch

Ranbir and Alia were diagnosed with Covid-19 one after the other. In March, the Rockstar actor's mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed he was diagnosed with the virus but recovered soon after. A few days later, Alia revealed she tested positive. The couple had travelled to the Maldives last month for a short vacation.

Ekta, on the other hand, is busy with the release of her upcoming ALTBalaji web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead, the series is set to premiere on May 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON