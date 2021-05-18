Nora Fatehi shares hilarious video of man doing Haaye Garmi step, floating down a flooded street. Watch

Nora Fatehi and Remo D'souza have shared a hilarious video by a fan. As Cyclone Tauktae impacted parts of India, some have found hilarious ways to cope.

One fan of Nora decided to have some fun and bring out his makeshift raft to the flooded streets. He could be seen lying on a raft, floating downstream while pulling off Nora's step from the song Garmi.

"This is crazy," wrote Remo as he shared the video on Instagram Stories. The song Garmi was from his film Street Dancer 3D. It starred Nora in a supporting role, alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.





Gamri is one of Nora's most famous songs. Actor Salman Khan even tried his hand at it on Bigg Boss season 14 last year when she came visiting; however, without much success, as he ended up falling off the stage.

Nora's other popular songs include Saki Saki, Dilbar and Kamariya. She is from Canada and recently recalled the tough time she had during her initial days in Bollywood.

She said in an appearance on YouTuber Anas Bukhash's show, "We were so excited and so naive. When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I'll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they're going to take me to a suite, and I would go to my auditions in that limo. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap in my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through."

"If someone had told me that these are all the things I was going to go through -- 'You're going to meet evil people, they're going to steal your passport, you're going to get deported, you're going to go back to Canada and people are going to laugh at you. How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You're going to go back to India, you're going to fight, learn the language, and you're going to meet people who're going to laugh at you on the way, they're going to laugh in your face'," she added.

