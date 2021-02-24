Nora Fatehi turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood, meeting 'evil people'
- Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
Actor Nora Fatehi has said that she arrived in India with dreams of stardom, but her bubble burst quite quickly. Nora grew up in 'the hood' in Canada, and after dropping out of university because of falling grades, decided that she wanted to pursue her true calling: becoming an entertainer.
Nora, in a new interview, emotionally recalled her initial days in India, and said that it pains her to think about all the other aspiring entertainers who've given up on their dreams because of the 'vicious' world.
She said in an appearance on YouTuber Anas Bukhash's show, "We were so excited and so naive. When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I'll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they're going to take me to a suite, and I would go to my auditions in that limo. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap in my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through."
She continued, "If someone had told me that these are all the things I was going to go through -- 'You're going to meet evil people, they're going to steal your passport, you're going to get deported, you're going to go back to Canada and people are going to laugh at you. How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You're going to go back to India, you're going to fight, learn the language, and you're going to meet people who're going to laugh at you on the way, they're going to laugh in your face'."
Nora said that she would be called in for auditions by casting directors who knew she was not Indian, and give her lines in Hindi, only to laugh at her. "They would start laughing together, high-fiving each other," she said, thinking to herself, "How f****g dare you, wait till I leave. Don't do it in front of my face." Nora said that she would counter with a 'dirty attitude', which made them recoil.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi to Garmi song. Watch
Nora shared snippets from the interview on Instagram, calling it "One of my most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever." She said that has been overwhelmed by the positive messages that she received since the interview went live, and thanked her fans for writing to her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura
- The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister
- Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood
- Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee: I am against boycotts or bans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment
- Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Director Aanand L Rai says, ‘The film gave me my identity in Bollywood’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who was the woman Alia Bhatt will play in Bhansali's film?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected
- Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga teaser: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi bring blood to the streets
- The teaser for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped online. The movie is set in the 1980s and 1990s, with John playing a gangster and Emraan playing a cop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir's shoulder
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali was convinced that 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was flirting with Ranbir Kapoor during a photoshoot for their would-be debut film, Balika Vadhu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora revealed who has her heart and it's not Arjun Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots
- Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox