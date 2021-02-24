Nora Fatehi turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood, meeting 'evil people'

Actor Nora Fatehi has said that she arrived in India with dreams of stardom, but her bubble burst quite quickly. Nora grew up in 'the hood' in Canada, and after dropping out of university because of falling grades, decided that she wanted to pursue her true calling: becoming an entertainer.

Nora, in a new interview, emotionally recalled her initial days in India, and said that it pains her to think about all the other aspiring entertainers who've given up on their dreams because of the 'vicious' world.

She said in an appearance on YouTuber Anas Bukhash's show, "We were so excited and so naive. When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I'll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they're going to take me to a suite, and I would go to my auditions in that limo. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap in my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through."





She continued, "If someone had told me that these are all the things I was going to go through -- 'You're going to meet evil people, they're going to steal your passport, you're going to get deported, you're going to go back to Canada and people are going to laugh at you. How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You're going to go back to India, you're going to fight, learn the language, and you're going to meet people who're going to laugh at you on the way, they're going to laugh in your face'."

Nora said that she would be called in for auditions by casting directors who knew she was not Indian, and give her lines in Hindi, only to laugh at her. "They would start laughing together, high-fiving each other," she said, thinking to herself, "How f****g dare you, wait till I leave. Don't do it in front of my face." Nora said that she would counter with a 'dirty attitude', which made them recoil.

Nora shared snippets from the interview on Instagram, calling it "One of my most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever." She said that has been overwhelmed by the positive messages that she received since the interview went live, and thanked her fans for writing to her.

